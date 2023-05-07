Twelve Thirty Club Announces New Spring Menu

The Twelve Thirty Club, located at Fifth and Broadway, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, is toasting spring in its signature swanky style with a new seasonal menu update, the newly unveiled Twelve Thirty Club Bar Cart, and the return of Rosé the Rooftop.

Spring Menu Updates

Dinner and cocktails at The Twelve Thirty Club are getting a seasonal makeover with the restaurant’s new Spring Menu. In the Supper Club, seasonal additions to the dinner menu include:

Beef Carpaccio with fried capers, toasted pine nut, watercress, and mustard crème fraiche

Crispy Calamari with arugula salad and lemon aioli

Burrata with tomato carpaccio, basil, pine nut, tomato marmalade, and garlic bread

Braised Short Rib with spicy creamed corn, grilled broccolini, and BBQ jus

Branzino accompanied by asparagus, heart of palm, and black truffle vinaigrette

Charred Corn and Tomato Ravioli with spicy tomato jam, smoked mozzarella, and basil

The Spring menu update extends to all of The Twelve Thirty Club’s dining destinations. The Honky Tonk is offering four new seasonal shots — Fancy Green Tea, LFG!, YeeHaw and Craft Lemon Drop — and the Supper Club has added a refreshing daiquiri to the cocktail menu. On the Rooftop, guests can enjoy an assortment of delicious springtime libations, including the Garden Smash G+T (Strawberry Kissed Sipsmith Gin, pressed mint, yuzu green tea, and sea salt), Summertime Spritz (vodka, smashed watermelon, Thai basil, Himalayan pink salt, brut sparkling wine), Broadway Surf Club (Grey Goose Vodka, pineapple, fresh lemon, Giffard Noix De Coconut), and red and white Rooftop Sangrias.

Rosé the Rooftop Brunch Returns

The Twelve Thirty Club is thrilled to announce the return of Rosé the Rooftop, a Saturday brunch series happening all summer at the Rooftop Bar. Featuring still and sparkling rosé from France and Spain, along with rosé-inspired cocktails, the pink-hued Saturday brunch will include a soundtrack from Nashville’s best DJs each week and spectacular views of Broadway.

In addition to still and sparkling rosé, available by the glass or bottle, brunch guests can sip on The Twelve Thirty Club’s refreshing Frosé — a frozen blend of pink wine, pomegranate, peach, lemon, and passionfruit — or the Bubble Bath, a boozy popsicle swimming in a bath of sparkling rosé. There’s also a selection of Big A** Bottles of Pink Wine — magnums of French sparkling and still rosé — topped with sparklers, ideal for groups.

Rosé the Rooftop Brunch will be held every Saturday, weather permitting, through September. The Twelve Thirty Club’s Rooftop Bar opens at 10 a.m. for brunch service. Highlights of the brunch menu include Caramelized Banana French Toast with toasted pecans and salted maple caramel; a Seasonal Fresh Fruit Tower with strawberry Greek yogurt and roasted almond granola; and Avocado Toast on toasted country bread, topped with lemon, Aleppo pepper, and white cheddar. In addition to the rosé specials, The Twelve Thirty Club serves up a refreshing assortment of brunch cocktails, including frozen mimosas and A1 Bloody Marys.

Tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit thetwelvethirtyclub.com/rooftop/.

Introducing The Twelve Thirty Club Bar Cart

An intimate cocktail experience has debuted at The Twelve Thirty Club’s Supper Club, thanks to a new vintage-inspired bar cart making the rounds at the restaurant. The Whiskey on Wheels menu allows guests to experience tableside cocktail service from The Twelve Thirty Club’s skillful mixologists. The Whiskey on Wheels menu includes:

Classic Old Fashioned made with lemon and orange oil, aromatic bitters and luxy cherry

Manhattan made with Carpano antica vermouth and angostura bitters

Sazerac made with absinthe, Peychauds, and lemon oil

Charred Old Fashioned made with burnt orange peel, house bitters, and choice of tobacco

All cocktails come with the guest’s choice of a base spirit.