The 2020 Wrestling State Championships will take place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.

Here are all the details:

Location

Williamson County Ag Expo Park

4215 Long Lane, Franklin 37064

Dates

February 7-8, 2020 (Duals)

February 20-22, 2020 (Individuals)

Ticketing

Tickets are $10 for school-age children and older and are good for one day only. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://gofan.co/tssaa. TSSAA Championship Event Cards and TACA cards will be accepted for admission at the pass gate to the right of the main entrance. The TSSAA ID card and TMSAA ID card are not accepted for championship events.

Parking

Parking is $5 per vehicle per day (cash only).

Concessions

Concession stands and vendors will sell food. Teams and spectators are permitted to bring food inside the arena, but the use of electrical appliances (crockpots, microwaves, etc.) is prohibited.

Handicap Accessibility

The Ag Expo Center is handicap accessible with a designated handicap parking lot.

Learn more at tssaasports.com/wrestling.