The Board of Directors of Kymari House announces the appointment of Angelique (Angie) Davis to the position of Executive Director. Ms. Davis is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and registered play therapist (RPT). She earned her undergraduate degree in social work at MTSU and her master’s degree in social work (MSSW) from the University of Tennessee.

Kymari House was founded in 2012 to provide supervised visitation, which provides a safe environment and a healthy connection for children separated from one or both of their parents due to safety risks within the home. The organization was named in memory of Kymari, a child who lost his life to child abuse at 16 months old and children like him who needed someone to keep them safe. Kymari House is dedicated to the idea that adults have a responsibility to care for and protect the children in our families and communities, and that those children deserve our very best efforts. The mission of Kymari House is to support healthy families, informed communities, and resilient children.

Ms. Davis brings significant experience working with families and children to her new role. She has experience providing mental health counseling at Barkley and Associates and in her own private practice. Additionally, Ms. Davis worked at the Cedar Grove Residential Treatment Facility to provide individual, group, and family therapy for delinquent adolescent males. She worked with Tennessee Infant Parent Services (TIPS) as a parent advisor/early intervention teacher and she held several roles at the Exchange Club Family Center including parent educator, family services coordinator, program center director, and interim executive director. Jill Austin, board chair notes that “Angie comes to Kymari House well qualified to take on the challenging work managing our supervised visitation program and provide leadership for new endeavors that fit our mission.” After her appointment, Ms. Davis said, “I look forward to leading Kymari House and working with our monitors and our board of directors to continue providing quality supervised visitation services to children and their parents in a safe and fun environment.”

Kymari House is a realized vision that founders Tonya Hobbs and Jeff Puster developed into a national model. In recognition of their efforts, Kymari House was awarded the Hedi Levenback Supervised Visitation Provider of the year by the Supervised Visitation Network in 2016.