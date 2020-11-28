Holiday festivities may be a little different this year, but the joy and celebration of the season will still be taking place in LaVergne, Murfreesboro, and Smyrna. Each city has events taking place to ensure everyone has a merry Christmas. Below is information on tree lighting information for each city and La Vergne’s upcoming parade (Smyrna and Murfreesboro will not have a parade this year).

City of LaVergne

Dec 5

In-person parade begins at 6pm, tree lighting to follow

The City of LaVergne will have their Parade of Lights this year with the theme of a “Blue Christmas” honoring the men and women in the police force. This year’s grand marshal is former police chief Mike Walker who retired earlier this year. Walker served the city for nine years after a 33-year career with Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he retired as a colonel.

The parade is scheduled for December 5, 2020 and will begin at 6:00 p.m. It starts at Veterans Memorial Park and continues down Murfreesboro Road, ending at City Hall. Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, and music by La Vergne High School. There will also be treats and hot chocolate. And rumor has it that Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance to talk to all the little boys and girls about their Christmas lists.

Murfreesboro

Dec 4

Virtual tree lighting at 6:30pm

The tree lighting event in Murfreesboro, sponsored by MainStreet, is a virtual event this year on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. The program will feature performers from the Center for the Arts, the Dancer’s School, and St. Paul’s Church and the Experience Church doing a zoom concert together. A chorus composed of one student representing each of the 12 high schools in Rutherford County will sing the “12 Days of Christmas.” The Night Before Christmas will be read by multiple City Councilmen and County Commissioners from Oakland’s mansion. Also, a surprise musical artist will share one of his newly recorded songs.

“We will end the pre-recorded portion, lasting around 40 minutes, with Santa arriving at the courthouse live to help Mayor Ketron switch the lights on the tree,” said Sarah Callender, MainStreet’s Executive Director. “Then a six-person choir from First Baptist and New Vision will finish the program live, leading viewers in a round of “We Wish you a Merry Christmas”.

Murfreesboro CityTV is producing the Holiday Spectacular Program, which can be seen by tuning into Murfreesboro City-TV Channel 3 through Comcast, Roku, Apple TV, Youtube, and Murfreesboro City Facebook. Rutherford County and Main Street will share the event on their Facebook as well.

Smyrna

Took place November 23

Virtual tree lighting

The Virtual Christmas Lighting Ceremony for Smyrna took place on Monday, November 23. Mayor Reed and the Town Council threw the switch to kick off the holiday season. The event can be seen by clicking here.