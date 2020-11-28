Today, November 28, is Small Business Saturday, a great reason to shop small, whether in person or virtually!

What is Small Business Saturday?

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded by American Express in 2010, this day is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all 10 Small Business Saturdays combined.

This year, in particular, small businesses are in need of your support. In fact, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business. When you Shop Small this holiday season – and all year long – you can help create a big impact, reports American Express.

Shop Small Resources:

Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Facebook – Information on local small businesses



Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce – Search for small business in a variety of categories throughout Rutherford County

Happy Shopping!