Travis Manion Foundation to Host Annual 9/11 Heroes Run in Murfreesboro on September 10, 2022

The Travis Manion Foundation and The City Schools Foundation are joining forces to host The Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run and Back to School Dash on September 10, 2022. Together the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run and Back to School Dash will raise funds and

awareness for our unsung heroes and create a run experience like no other in the area. The 9/11 Travis Manion race series is dedicated to uniting communities to remember the lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who dedicate their lives to serving others.

Funds raised by the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run honors the service and sacrifice of first responders and military heroes and supports programs and initiatives, like Character Does Matter, which ensure that veterans, military families of the fallen, and their communities prosper. “Murfreesboro City Schools and the Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) partnered several years ago, allowing School Resource Officers to replace the DARE curriculum with the TMF Character Does Matter program,” says Larry Maples, Race Coordinator. “Combining both races for a common cause of honoring our everyday heroes was just the right thing to do.”

“Things are definitely looking extraordinary this year,” says Dr. Joe Faiz, City Schools Foundation Vice Chair and Race Committee Member. “The student’s needs and our Foundation’s goals haven’t changed. However, our Foundation Board agreed that partnering with the Travis Manion Foundation is an absolute win/win.” Money raised by The City Schools Foundation benefits Murfreesboro City Schools’ Pre- Kindergarten through 6th grade students through parity funds and grants to teachers to enhance science, math, and other programs.

Race Day will feature a 5K run/walk, 5K RUCK, and one-mile fun run/walk. The race will begin and end at Civic Plaza in historic downtown Murfreesboro with an 8 a.m. start time.

At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to never forget the heroes of that September 11. The 9/11 Heroes Run also acknowledges the hard work of all our nation’s frontline workers including teachers, first responders, and healthcare workers. The Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run broke records for attendance at a first-time event in 2021.

For the 2022 race series, Travis Manion Foundation has partnered with GORUCK for a ruck division of 9/11 Heroes Run. Rucking is moving with weight on your back and combines strength and cardio, is adaptable to anyone’s goals based on the amount of weight carried, and is a popular, empowering activity.

Registration is open and can be found at https://911heroesrunmurfreesborotn.itsyourrace.com/register/.

About Travis Manion Foundation

The Travis Manion Foundation is a qualified 501(c)(3) that is dedicated to empowering our nation’s veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis’ legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If Not Me, Then Who…” Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives. As a result, communities prosper, and the character of our nation’s heroes live on in the next generation.