Local Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

Local country group, Chapel Hart, auditioned on America’s Got Talent this week.

Comprised of Danica and Devynn Hart and their first cousin, Trea Swindle they performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene” a take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”.

When asked about the song, Danica explained, “We were so inspired by the song ‘Jolene.’ We just love the storyline. We figured, though, from 1973 to 2022, we cannot still be fighting over the same man.”

After their performance, the audience began chanting “Golden Buzzer.” Simon Cowell gave his critique of the trio stating, “Oh my gosh. Trust me. I needed you today,” Cowell said, grinning after the audition. “That was fantastic! I love the choreography going on around you. I mean, it was brilliant.”

But judges Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum had already used their golden buzzer, however it was after a short debate among the judges, they all four pushed the golden buzzer at once moving Chapel Hart to the live rounds.

Chapel Hart told the judges they have been in Nashville for the last two years trying to make it in country music sharing, “Country music doesn’t always look like us.”

However, I think the trio has a new fan. Dolly shared on social media, “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

Watch Chapel Hart’s audition below.