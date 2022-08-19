TRAFFIC 8-19-24,2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Surveying control and targets

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work from Spring Street – Exit 47 to the I-65 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

· 8/19 8p.m. continuously until 8/22 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. EB ramp to I-40 E for saw cutting damaged concrete.

· 8/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. EB ramp to I-40 E for saw cutting damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be single left lane closures EB and WB for installation of ITS equipment. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· LOOK AHEAD: 8/26 – 8-29, There will be a double left lane closure at night in both directions and a single left lane closure in both directions during the day for the installation of a median foundation for an overhead sign structure.

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure WB for guardrail installation and pole staging operations. Three lanes will remain open at all time.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, (Excluding weekends), There will be a lane closure for traffic control staging and temporary paving.

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The on and off ramps to and from I-40 W and U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) will be closed to pour concrete in median.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· 8/21 – 8/24 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure & Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs at MM 80 – 82.

· 8/21 – 8/24 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be a rolling roadblock on I65 NB from MM 75 to MM 78. Additionally exit 78 Harding Place will be blocked. A combination of MNPD & THP will start the rolling road block near Mile Marker 75.0 and begin to slow roll traffic from there. A combination of 4 law enforcement & traffic control vehicles will be used to pace traffic, then the addition of 1 pace vehicle will follow the last car until they have safely passed through the work zone. The request rolling road block should take no longer that 8-10 minutes to complete the required work. Message boadrs will be set up at MM 75.2 and 73.2

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations on Interstates and State Routes.

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on the I-40 EB off-ramp onto I-840 EB to repair damaged concrete. The ramp will remain open.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County

· Nightly, (Excl. Fri. & Sat.) 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the inside lanes, then shoulder closures on the outside lanes for installation of construction signs I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3 in both EB and WB directions.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

MAURY COUONTY, I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR99 interchange.

· 8/18 – 8/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane closure on I-65S for paving operations connecting the new on and off ramps. MM 45 – 47

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and demolition work for bridges 7, 8, & 9. One lane to remain open at all times. at all times. (MM 108 – 120)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· 8/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing of Leipers Creek Rd. to Thompson Station Rd. in Williamson Co. with bridge deck and expansion joint repair.

· 8/23 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/24 5 p.m., There will be permanent lane closures on I-840 WB inside lane for approach slab repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· 8/21 – 8/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary Double-Left Lane Closure & Double Right Lane Closures on I65 NB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

DAVIDSON / SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· (MM 2 – 4) 8/18, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary Single-Left Lane Closure & Single Right Lane Closures on SR386 EB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

· (MM 1 – 4) 8/21 – 8/24, There will be temporary Single-Left Lane Closure & Single Right Lane Closures on SR386 WB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

Random On-Call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m.– 5 a.m., (MM 8-9), There will be temporary Single-Left Lane Closure & Single Right Lane Closures on SR386 WB alternating as needed for the installation of overhead extruded panel signs

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 01) from the Dickson County Line to the Davidson County Line

· Nightly, (Excluding Weekends) 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will temporary Lane Closures for striping, guardrail installation and permanent signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. for striping activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m .– 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling, loop wire installation, and curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON SR 65

Resurfacing on U.S. 431 from Gifford Place to the Robertson County line

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for scoring and paint operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for milling, paving, traffic loops and utiltity adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR 96 from SR 100 to the Williamson Co. line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on SR 96 for milling and paving. Flaggers will be present.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle for removal of temporary asphalt and placing permanent asphalt; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from EllingtonPkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly, (Excluding Weekends) 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for milling and paving.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The on and off ramps from Brick Church Pk to Briley Pkwy will be closed to apply a high friction surface treatment.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 10 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR 149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

· Daily, 8 a.m. –3:30 p.m., There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. : Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD/WILSON COUNTY SR 452

The resurfacing of SR-452 from I-840 to SR-10

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for milling and paving

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

· 8/24, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lampkins Bridge Rd will be closed to to tie into the new alignment of SR-96. A detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 441

Installing turning lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Intermittent lane closures EB and WB

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Blasting Operations

· 8/18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lampkins Bridge Rd will be closed to to tie into the new alignment of SR-96. A detour will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

· 8/20, 5 a.m. – 11a.m., Slope mowing various locations WB (mm 5.10 – 6.70)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Installing culverts and safety end walls ,and building Acceleration/deceleration lanes for new cross over in the medium.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temporary lane closure on the eastbound side in order to get equipment and supplies into the job.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN / DICKSON COUNTY, I-40

Vegetation Debris removal due to Tornado Damage

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Contractor will be working outside of the shoulder at multiple locations to cleanup and chip in place vegitation debris as a result of tornado damage EB and WB. This will require shoulder closures only. (mm 145 – 167)

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving EB various locations

· 8/22 – 8/23, 7 P.M. – 5 A.M., Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, I-40

Milling and Paving EB various locations, including exit 143 on and off ramps.

· 8/22 – 8/23, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 150.10 – 150.40)

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40

Milling and Paving EB various locations

· 8/24, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations

WILSON COUNTY I-40

State Fair Traffic Control

· 8/19 & 8/20, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m., Wilson county maintenance will close the #2 lane (slow lane) on I40 for traffic getting back on I40 heading west. This allows traffic to flow un-restricted getting back on I40. We will also be operating Q trucks on the East and West bound sides of I40 between the 236mm-242mm

· LOOK AHEAD 8/26 & 8/27, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m., Wilson county maintenance will close the #2 lane (slow lane) on I40 for traffic getting back on I40 heading west. This allows traffic to flow un restricted getting back on I40. We will also be operating Q trucks on the East and West bound sides of I40 between the 236mm-242mm