2022 TN High School Football Weather Week 1: Some May See Stormy Tailgate

It will be good to be weather aware this afternoon as some may see pop-up storms. While it may mess with some tailgating activities the NWS seems to believe the threat will have diminished by kickoff.

Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Find Your Close To Home traffic, weather, and high school sports scores LIVE using the map below:



