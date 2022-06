The Town of Smyrna and an industry leader in high- speed internet will finalize a deal, bringing gigabit speed internet service to Smyrna.

Smyrna will be the first city in Tennessee, outside of Nashville, to have this service in the community.

Mayor Mary Esther Reed will sign the agreement in the Town of Smyrna Council Chambers on June 21. Following the signing, there will be a short question and answer session moderated by Town of Smyrna City Manager Brian D. Hercules.