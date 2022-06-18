Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 12 to June 17.
Cheatham County Source
12 Men Charged in Nashville Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation
A two-day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, resulted in ten men being charged with trafficking. Read more.
Man Recovered From Cumberland River Tuesday Night Identified
The man recovered from the Cumberland River Tuesday night has been identified as Joshua Cain McCormack, 35, of Columbia. Read more.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 10
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 10, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store
Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol during the parking lot fight. Read more.
Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville
Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners. Read more.
Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee
Learn about Juneteenth and celebrate Juneteenth at one of these events this weekend. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Head to Downtown Dickson for Live Music, Fireworks and More at the Dickson Street Festival
Come out to Downtown Dickson for the Dickson Street Festival on Saturday, June 25th from Noon – 10 pm. Read more.
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Share Baby News
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole announced some exciting baby news on social media. Read more.
Due to Extreme Heat, TVA Issues Power Supply Alert & Asks Customers to Voluntarily Reduce Use of Electricity
Due to the extreme heat, the Tennessee Valley Authority has issued a power supply alert and are asking all customers to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity until further notice. Read more.
Maury County Source
Family-Friendly Restaurants in Columbia That Everyone Will Love
Looking to try the local flavor in a kid-friendly environment? We have searched the web, asked the locals and have experienced for ourselves some of the top restaurants in the area that provide a family-friendly experience and menu, these are the top restaurants in Maury County. Read more.
The Must-See Summer Concert Event SummerStock Returns to Columbia in June
SummerStock is back for 2022 bigger and better than ever on Saturday, June 25th. Read more.
Robertson County Source
A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View
A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. Read more.
Get Ready to Move Your Feet at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival in Millersville
Get Ready Millersville!! The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival is back and bigger than before on Friday, July 1st. Read more.
Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3
The City of Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Body Found in SUV in Murfreesboro Walmart Parking Lot, No Foul Play Suspected
MPD is investigating after a dead body was found inside an SUV in the parking lot of the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Tuesday, June 14. Read more.
3 Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County
Once again there are a number of events for families to come together to enjoy time with friends and neighbors while celebrating the country’s independence. Read more.
4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they’re great… until they’re not. Let’s face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life. Read more.
Sumner County Source
5 of the Best Moments from CMA Fest 2022
After a two-year delay, country fans descended upon Nashville for CMA Fest 2022. Read more.
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Sumner County. Read more.
Williamson Source
Local Restaurant Makes List of 10 Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S.
TravelAwaits released its list of the Best BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. for 2022. And while Memphis is known for its BBQ, a longtime Franklin restaurant takes a spot on this list. Read more.
Franklin’s Berry Farms Community to Welcome Popular Greek Restaurant & Biscuit Eatery
Two Fresh Hospitality restaurants have announced new signature locations in Town Center at Berry Farms. Read more.
Franklin Police Officer Assaulted While Making Arrest
A 59-year-old woman is out on bond after assaulting a Franklin Police Officer. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket
With eight drawing-style games, VIP Rewards and Play It Again! drawings and a wide array of instant-ticket games available at any one time, there are a tremendous variety of ways to win playing Tennessee Lottery games. Read more.
Man Found Deceased in Lake At Cedar Creek Marina
An adult male, reported missing by marina management and boat slip neighbors, was found deceased Thursday afternoon below the water surface and under the marina dock near his boat slip. Read more.
-
