1 Smyrna Independence Day Celebration

July 1, 2022

Events Begin: 5:00 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk

Lee Victory Recreation Park

110 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, Tennessee 37167

Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department

Phone: 615-459-2553

Additional Information: https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4585/18

FREE

Festivities for this year’s Smyrna Independence Day Celebration begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open, as well as Inflatable playgrounds for families to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Show’s fireworks display will occur at dusk.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.

Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including, Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.

Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.