Once again there are a number of events for families to come together to enjoy time with friends and neighbors while celebrating the country’s independence. With the Fourth falling on Monday, there are events Friday and Monday to enjoy.
1Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2022
Events Begin: 5:00 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, Tennessee 37167
Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department
Phone: 615-459-2553
Additional Information: https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4585/18
FREE
Festivities for this year’s Smyrna Independence Day Celebration begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open, as well as Inflatable playgrounds for families to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Show’s fireworks display will occur at dusk.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including, Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.
Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.
2Celebration Under the Stars, Murfreesboro
July 4, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department
Phone: 615-642-3723 Rachel Singer
Additional Information: www.MurfreesboroParks.com and on Facebook.
FREE
Sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, for the third year the skies over The Fountains will light up with a firework display by Pyro Shows in celebration of the 4th of July. The event will include food trucks and family activities. The events will begin at 4 p.m. on the grassy area.
The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking.
Live music featuring The Pilots will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Fountains Stage. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B to the blues.
The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky beginning at 9:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
“Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near the fire hall on Medical Center Parkway,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.”
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.
3LaVergne Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 2022
Gates Open: 5:30 p.m. Music Begins: 6:00 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Park
15 Floyd Mayfield Drive.
LaVergne, Tennessee
LaVergne Parks and Recreation Department
Phone: 615-793-3224
Additional Information: https://www.lavergnetn.gov/224/July-4th-Celebration
FREE
Activities for the entire family and food vendors will begin to serve when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music by Phoenix Rising will start at 6:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dark. Personal fireworks are not allowed at the event.