Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/09/22 to 06/15/22).
Here are some highlights.
- Hustle, the NBA story about scout Stanley Sugarman that is captivating audiences and critics debuts at #4.
- Just behind is Ms. Marvel, Disney+ series about 16-year-old girl superhero Kamala Khan.
- Prime Video show The Boys comes in at #3, with new a new episode dropping on Friday 17.
- Strangers Things finally made it to the top as fans of the upside-down gear up for new episodes coming out in July.
Top Streaming Titles this Week
- Stranger Things – Netflix
- Top Gun- Paramount + and Prime Video
- The Boys – Prime Video
- Hustle – Netflix
- Ms. Marvel- Disney +
- Obi-Wan Kenobi-Disney +
- The Northman – Peacock Premium
- Peaky Blinders – Netflix
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Hulu and FuboTV
- The Orville- Hulu