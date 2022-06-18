Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/09/22 to 06/15/22).

Here are some highlights.

Hustle, the NBA story about scout Stanley Sugarman that is captivating audiences and critics debuts at #4.

Just behind is Ms. Marvel, Disney+ series about 16-year-old girl superhero Kamala Khan.

Prime Video show The Boys comes in at #3, with new a new episode dropping on Friday 17.

Strangers Things finally made it to the top as fans of the upside-down gear up for new episodes coming out in July.

Top Streaming Titles this Week