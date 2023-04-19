Topgolf to Host Benefit Concert for Covenant School

On April 26, Topgolf Nashville is hosting a benefit concert for the Covenant School at The Cowan, with performances by Canaan Smith, McKenzie Porter, and more.

Doors open at 6:00pm with performances starting at 7:00pm.

Your $35.00 donation will get you into the show, along with access to an auction with items from some of country music’s favorite performers, and beyond. All proceeds will go to the Caring for Covenant Fund, through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Plus, Topgolf will donate $35 to the Caring for Covenant Fund for every ticket purchased.

Find tickets here.

Topgolf is located at 500 Cowan St Nashville, TN 37207.