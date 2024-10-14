Top Stories From October 14, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
21

Here are the top stories for October 14, 2024.

1Early Voting Begins October 16 in Tennessee; What to Know

Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee begins Wednesday, October 16. Read more

2Burn Permits Required in Tennessee Beginning Oct 15

Beginning October 15, a free burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required prior to burning leaves or natural vegetation, including debris generated by Hurricane Helene. Read more

3Murfreesboro Police Arrest Woman in the Shooting Death of Boyfriend

Jaleel Turner (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested a Murfreesboro woman for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend on Sunday, Oct. 13. Read more

4New Safe Haven Baby Box Opens in Murfreesboro

Saving lives just got a little easier in Murfreesboro, TN, as the newest baby box will open on Monday, October 14. Read more

5Mark Your Calendar for the Harvest Haunted Hike in Murfreesboro

The Harvest Haunted Hike in Murfreesboro is back for its fifth year! Read more

