Top Stories From October 14, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 14, 2024.
Early voting for primary elections in Tennessee begins Wednesday, October 16. Read more
Beginning October 15, a free burn permit from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) is required prior to burning leaves or natural vegetation, including debris generated by Hurricane Helene. Read more
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested a Murfreesboro woman for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend on Sunday, Oct. 13. Read more
Saving lives just got a little easier in Murfreesboro, TN, as the newest baby box will open on Monday, October 14. Read more
The Harvest Haunted Hike in Murfreesboro is back for its fifth year! Read more
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!