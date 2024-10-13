Mark Your Calendar for the Harvest Haunted Hike in Murfreesboro

The Harvest Haunted Hike in Murfreesboro is back for its fifth year!

This donations-only event, organized by local volunteers, is set to take place at 128 Callaway Ct on four nights this October: October 18, 19, 25, and 26, from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Co-founders Chad Kress and Ryan Massey, both residents of Murfreesboro, have created an experience that draws community members and visitors! The event offers a night of fun and fright during a guided walk through the woods.

For more information and updates, visit the Harvest Haunted Hike Facebook page.

