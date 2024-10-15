OBITUARY: Dottie Ann Parker

Dottie Ann Parker, age 62 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024.

She was born July 4, 1962, in Bradyville, TN to the late Walter and Geneva Haley Hoover.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Freddie Hoover; Eddie Hoover; and sister, Sharon Hoover.

She is survived by her son, Jake (Carrie Kellog) Parker; life long partner, David Padgett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dottie enjoyed long walks and any chance to be on the back of a motorcycle. Most of all she enjoyed her time with family.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 11 am – 3:30 pm with service to follow at 3:30 pm. Interment will be at Thyatira Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

