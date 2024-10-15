OBITUARY: Carol Jean (Lange) Nelson

Carol Jean (Lange) Nelson, 77, of Murfreesboro, was called to her Heavenly Home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 12, 2024 at Community Care of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro after more than 20 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Carol was born May 11, 1947, daughter of Elmer and Doris (Hempel) Lange in Fond du Lac, WI.

Carol graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1966. She met the love of her life, Gary T. Nelson, in Pompano Beach, FL, where they were married in 1968. She followed Gary to Sulfur, LA and then on to Beaumont, Texas, where they called home. Carol went to work for Beaumont Independent School District as a cafeteria worker when their youngest started school. Carol retired from the school system in 2000.

She served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Beaumont. When they decided to retire, they built a home in La Grange, Texas. She also participated in the Quilting Guild in La Grange, Texas, where the quilts that were made went to various nursing homes in town. She also made quilts at Grace Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro, which were sent to various places in the world through Lutheran World Relief. She also enjoyed crocheting, bowling, traveling/quilt shopping, and spending time with her boys.

Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary T. Nelson, her sons, Bryan (Kandie), Tracy (Kristi), and Kevin (Laura); eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was reunited in Heaven with Gary’s parents, her parents, sister (Betty Lou Sauerbrei), and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Grace Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro from 10:00-11:00 AM with memorial service starting at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation for friends in Wisconsin will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Kurki Funeral Chapel in Fond Du Lac. Graveside service will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery at 11:30 AM.

Memorial Services are coordinated with the assistance of Woodfin Funeral Chapel of Murfreesboro, TN and Kurki Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Fond du Lac, WI. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, for donations in Carol’s name to any Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, Grace Lutheran Church of Murfreesboro, or Aveanna Hospice – Franklin, TN.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

