Top 5 Stories From March 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2024.

1Own Part of the White Oak that Shaded a Moment of Tennessee History

Photo from https://americanheritagetrees.org/

Those wishing to nurture a piece of history can purchase a sapling propagated from the famous tree. Read more

2Suspect on Run Following Murfreesboro Bank Robbery

Photo From Murfreesboro Police

Police are searching for man who is accused of robbing a Murfreesboro bank Friday. Read more

3TSSAA Basketball Returns to MTSU March 6-16 with Local Parking, Traffic Changes

High school basketball has again returned to historic Murphy Center for a few weeks as Middle Tennessee State University hosts state champion tournaments. Read more

4Police Identify Victims in Nashville Plane Crash

The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night’s single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified. Read more.

5City of Murfreesboro Announce Five Major Staff Changes

Ben Newman (Left), Richard T. Donovan Jr. (Top Right), Brad Barbee (Bottom Right)(Photos from City of Murfreesboro)

These staff changes in the Development Services Division follow the appointment of Greg McKnight and Sam Huddleston in 2023. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here