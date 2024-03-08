Top 5 Stories From March 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 8, 2024.
Those wishing to nurture a piece of history can purchase a sapling propagated from the famous tree.
Police are searching for man who is accused of robbing a Murfreesboro bank Friday.
High school basketball has again returned to historic Murphy Center for a few weeks as Middle Tennessee State University hosts state champion tournaments.
The Canadian family of five that perished in Monday night's single-engine airplane crash in West Nashville has now been positively identified.
These staff changes in the Development Services Division follow the appointment of Greg McKnight and Sam Huddleston in 2023.