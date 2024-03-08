TSSAA Basketball Returns to MTSU March 6-16 with Local Parking, Traffic Changes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — High school basketball has again returned to historic Murphy Center for a few weeks as Middle Tennessee State University hosts state champion tournaments on March 6-9 for girls (MTSU Spring Break) and March 13-16 for boys.

The TSSAA Division I High School Basketball Tournaments is causing several changes in parking and traffic patterns on the MTSU campus, according to Parking and Transportation Services, particularly as students and staff return soon from spring break.

All motorists traveling around and on campus should be aware of the factors affecting university roads and parking. With the expected increase in traffic, motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time to reach a destination.

MTSU’s East Main Street and Rutherford Boulevard entrances will be the most convenient campus entry points during the tournament. The arm gate on the east end of the Cope building will be in the up position during tournaments to allow access to Midgett Lot and Old Main Circle.

The Greenland Drive parking lot will be reserved for TSSAA ticket holders and there will be a $5 per day charge to park in that lot. Students and faculty who use the Greenland Drive lot are encouraged to find alternative parking around campus during this busy time.

The Middle Tennessee/Woodfin Lot, will be reserved for TSSAA ticket holders and there will be a charge to park in that lot March 6-9 and starting at noon on Friday, March 16.

Team buses will enter campus from Champion Way to Faulkinberry Drive. Faulkinberry Drive will be CLOSEDto campus traffic from Middle Tennessee Boulevard to Normal Way. Normal Way will also be CLOSED to accommodate the parking of all team buses. No campus parking or road access will be available in these areas.

The Raider Xpress Shuttle Servicewill run its normal schedule during TSSAA tournaments, with the exception of the Green Route. The Green Route will not service the Greenland Drive Lot. An additional bus will be added to the Red Route from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, March 13-14, to accommodate an increase in ridership.

The traffic plan is designed to maximize the use of the perimeter lots and support Raider Xpress efficiency.

Parking and Transportation Services reserves the right to close any lot(s) when they become full.

“The TSSAA Tournaments attract thousands of prospective students, their families, alumni and other university supporters on campus for these high school events,” said Ron Malone, vice president of Events and Transportation at MTSU. “We appreciate your cooperation and assistance in helping to make our visitors feel welcomed on campus.”

All other events scheduled on campus during the tournaments will allow first-come, first-served parking in any of MTSU’s free lots, based on availability. Visitors will need parking passes on class days.

For more information about MTSU traffic, parking and road closures, call the MTSU Parking and Transportation Services Office at 615-898-2850 or visit www.mtsu.edu/parking, where a searchable campus map is also avaialble. For more information about the TSSAA state tournaments, visit www.tssaa.org or call 615-889-6740.