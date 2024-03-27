Top 5 Stories From March 27, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 27, 2024.

1TailGate Brewery Opening in Murfreesboro This Summer

TailGate Brewery is coming to Murfreesboro this summer! Read more

2Former Blue Raider Named Director of Athletics at Ensworth

Jason Maxwell Named Athletic Director
Photo from Ensworth

Ensworth is pleased to announce Jason Maxwell as Ensworth’s Athletic Director.
Maxwell is a former Major League baseball player with the Chicago Cubs from 1993-1998 and played the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Read more

3Deputies Arrest Non-Custodial Father on Kidnapping Charge of 3-Year-Old Son

A non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son from his Georgia home was apprehended within 2-1/2 hours Tuesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 26, 2024

These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

5Nashville Comes Together on One Year Anniversary of Covenant School Shooting

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more

