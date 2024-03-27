Top 5 Stories From March 27, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 27, 2024.
TailGate Brewery is coming to Murfreesboro this summer! Read more
Ensworth is pleased to announce Jason Maxwell as Ensworth’s Athletic Director.
Maxwell is a former Major League baseball player with the Chicago Cubs from 1993-1998 and played the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Read more
A non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son from his Georgia home was apprehended within 2-1/2 hours Tuesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more
These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Voices for a Safer Tennessee will be hosting a human chain to commemorate the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at The Covenant School last year. Read more