OBITUARY: Robert Haddix

Robert Haddix, age 79, passed away at his residence on March 18, 2024.

He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. Robert served in the United States Army and worked in construction.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Dorothy Andrews Haddix; and wife, Freda Haddix.

He is survived by sister, Barbara Webb of Nevada and numerous nieces and nephews.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

