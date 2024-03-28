OBITUARY: Bernard Sanders ‘Sandy’ Sundberg

SMSgt. Bernard Sanders (Sandy) Sundberg, 88, of Rockvale, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on March 22, 2024.

Sandy was born in Myrle Beach South Carolina, on August 22, 1935. Sandy grew up in Miami Florida and graduated from Miami-Jackson High School. After graduation, Sandy joined the US Air Force, serving from 1954 until 1979. After years of serving his country and traveling to many places, he retired to Sunrise, Florida. During his time of service, Sandy married his lovely wife, Ann, on March 2, 1957 in Highlands, NJ.

Sandy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann; his 4 children, Ann Eileen Mount of Seymour, TN, Bernard Sanders Sundberg Jr. (Dennis) of The Villages, FL, Teresa Jean Corcoran (Matthew) of Rockvale, TN, Kenneth James Sundberg of Lexington, KY; the lights of his life – his grandchildren, Jamie Corcoran of Rockvale, TN and Patrick Corcoran (Brittany) of Waxhaw, NC; his great-grandchildren, Bailee Corcoran of Rockvale, TN, Oliver Corcoran and Henry Corcoran of Waxhaw, NC; many loving nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; his sister Emily Silvers of Fernandina Beach, FL; his brother Alfred C. Nicoletti of Miami, FL; his “adopted children”, Jeff and Eileen Gebert of College Grove, TN.

He is preceded in death by his father Ernst Sundberg, his mother Jean Stefanski Nicoletti, his stepfather Alfred Nicoletti, his sister Irene Sundberg, and his sister Pamela Sundberg Marsh.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following:

The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. A foundation that has a mission to find a cure and improve the quality of life for those who are affected with Bile Duct Cancer. Donations can be made online at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/.

The Gentiva Foundation to honor our loved ones. Gentiva is the hospice care that took care of Sandy during his last few days. Donations may be done online at https://www.gentivahs.com/about/donate/.

You may also make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

