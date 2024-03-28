OBITUARY: Jere William Garland Sr.

Jere William Garland, Sr, age 87, passed away at his residence on March 22, 2024.

He was born in Shreveport, LA and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 50 years. Jere served in the National Guard and is a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He was owner of MTR, Inc., and Office Automation and Technical Service and Supply Company since 1979.

Jere was preceded in death by his parents, Ethon Edgar Garland and Delores Richardson Garland; wife, Barbara Jean Henson Garland; son, Jere William Garland, Jr.; and grandson, Ethan Tyler Wilson.

He is survived by daughter, Pamela (Michael) Garland Shanley of Myrtle Beach; sons, Stuart Lane Garland, John E. (Heather) Garland; brothers, Joseph Camille (Vicki) Garland of Benton, LA, David (Elizabeth) Garland of Mandeville, LA; sisters, Sandra Garland Hardy of Savannah GA, Anna Garland Beaird of Garland, TX; grandchildren, Tara Camille Boling, Luke M. Garland, Jake H. Garland, Noah W. Garland, Noah A. Garland; and great-grandchildren, Mallory Christine Boling, Emma Lee Boling and Scarlett Hannah Boling.

Visitation will be from 1:00 until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Garland Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.T2T.org in support of our lost veterans.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

