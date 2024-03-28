OBITUARY: Mike Hargrove

Mike Hargrove, age 65 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee and was a son of the late Betty Stephens Hargrove and Jerry Lee Hargrove who survives him.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of thirty-two years, Ann Hargrove; brothers, Steve Hargrove and wife Angela of Murfreesboro, and Tim Hargrove and wife Amanda of McMinnville; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mike was a faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and retired as a wastewater technician for the City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department after twenty-eight years of service.

Visitation with the Hargrove family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm with Dr. Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

Those who wish may make memorials in memory of Mike to the Franklin Road Baptist Church Bus Ministry and an online guestbook is available for the Hargrove family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

