MTSU Athletics Signs with Taymar Sales U. for Outbound Ticket Sales

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (March 27, 2024) – Middle Tennessee State Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed an agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales. This partnership will aim to energize the Blue Raider community and generate further support for student-athletes by increasing attendance at games, creating a more engaging game-day experience, and contributing to the continued success of Blue Raider athletics.

“As we continue to expand our ticket sales operations, we knew establishing our partnership with Taymar would be important,” said MTSU Director of Athletics Chris Massaro. “We are confident that their staff’s dedication and data-focused approach to ticket sales will significantly boost our attendance and revenue figures. We look to continue scaling up their operation in the coming years to best meet the needs of Blue Raider fans and ensure we continue to increase self-generated revenues within the athletics department and drive attendance at our facilities.”

The multi-year agreement with Taymar is scheduled to begin on April 1. A Director of Ticket Sales will be hired shortly to lead MTSU’s efforts to drive revenue through single-game, season, group, and corporate tickets. Interested candidates can apply through the Careers page on Taymar’s website.

“Being from the Nashville area, it is indeed special for me that we are going to work for MTSU,” said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. “The Murfreesboro and Rutherford County area ranks high among the nation’s most dynamic growth stories, and Middle Tennessee State plays a key role in the area’s vitality. Chris Massaro has a great team and bringing in Derek Mason to lead the football program is certainly exciting, so our timing couldn’t be better.”

“We are grateful to establish this new relationship with MTSU Athletics to serve Blue Raider fans across Tennessee,” said Taymar President Joe Rickert. “The entire Taymar team is excited to work alongside the great staff at MTSU to help contribute to a bright future in Murfreesboro.”

