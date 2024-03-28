Payton Gottshall Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – March 26, 2024 – For the third week in a row, Tennessee has garnered SEC Pitcher of the Week accolades as the conference office tabbed graduate right-hander Payton Gottshall for this week’s honor.

Gottshall did a little bit of everything this weekend – picking up two wins and a save while not allowing a single run to score over 12 innings of work. The righty gave up just six hits over three appearances, walked only five and struck out 18.

Against Western Carolina on Thursday, she notched her 1,000th career strikeout en route to a nine-strikeout performance and her 10th win of the season. On Saturday at South Carolina, Gottshall came on in relief in the 10th inning and shut the door on the Gamecocks – fanning a pair as she earned her first save of the season.

On Sunday night, Gottshall went the distance and picked up a shutout win with seven strikeouts.

Now with 1,011 career strikeouts, the Massillon, Ohio, native is the Division I active career leader in punchouts.

This is Gottshall’s first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor, and it is the first time since 2021 that Tennessee has garnered the recognition three times.

The fourth-ranked Lady Vols head down to The Plains this weekend as they get set for a three-game series at Auburn March 29-31.

Source: UT Sports

