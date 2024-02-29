Top 5 Stories From February 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 29, 2024.
Using funds from a safe schools grant, Rutherford County Schools has launched a pilot program to test an automatic weapon detection system. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area. Read More.
Competing against dozens of other fellow Midstate high school students showcasing their best business startup ideas, three sophomores from Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School tapped into the growing use of artificial intelligence to capture first place at Middle Tennessee State University’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair. Read More.
Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 1, 2024. Read more.
This year, MTE paid more than $8.3 million total to local governments in its service area. Read more.