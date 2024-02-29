Top 5 Stories From February 29, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from February 29, 2024.

1Rutherford County Schools Launch Pilot Program For Automatic Weapons Detection System

Using funds from a safe schools grant, Rutherford County Schools has launched a pilot program to test an automatic weapon detection system. Read More.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Rutherford County area. Read More.

3AI-powered Startup Wins First Place at MTSU’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair

High school sophomores Aditya Dwivedi, Anirudh Kodukula, and Karunya Vudattula of Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School took home the first-place award for their business called Fresh Check during MTSU’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair, held Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Student Union Ballroom. (MTSU photo by Johari Hamilton)

Competing against dozens of other fellow Midstate high school students showcasing their best business startup ideas, three sophomores from Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School tapped into the growing use of artificial intelligence to capture first place at Middle Tennessee State University’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair. Read More.

4Riverdale High School to Host “Brave the Shave” Head-Shaving Event

 

Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a  St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 1, 2024. Read more.

5Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Large Tax Payments to Local Governments

 

This year, MTE paid more than $8.3 million total to local governments in its service area. Read more.

