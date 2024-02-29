Top 5 Stories From February 29, 2024

High school sophomores Aditya Dwivedi, Anirudh Kodukula, and Karunya Vudattula of Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School took home the first-place award for their business called Fresh Check during MTSU’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair, held Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Student Union Ballroom. (MTSU photo by Johari Hamilton)

Competing against dozens of other fellow Midstate high school students showcasing their best business startup ideas, three sophomores from Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School tapped into the growing use of artificial intelligence to capture first place at Middle Tennessee State University’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair. Read More.