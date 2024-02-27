Riverdale High School to Hosts “Brave the Shave” Head-Shaving Event

Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 1, 2024.

With a goal of raising $28,000, participants will register to shave their head or chop their locks to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

Shavees and Choppers will include 95+: Students, Faculty, Administrators, Alumni, Cancer Survivors, and Family Members ranging from age 6 – 70+. Every organization on Riverdale’s campus is involved from Student Council to Band to Cheerleaders to JROTC.

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Address: Riverdale High School- Gymnasium, 802 Warrior Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

For more information, visit: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/WarriorsBattle2024