Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2023.

1Victim Identified in Sunday Morning Deadly Murfreesboro Crash

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4. Read More.

2Charming Cartersville, Georgia Offers a Big Serving of Small-town Charm

The charcuterie board at Largos is loaded with fresh local cheeses and meats. Photo by Anne Braly

As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination. Read more.

3How To Make A Statement With Your Kitchen Island

In today’s kitchen, an island isn’t just for added storage and extra seating. It’s a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen. Read more.

4Woman Accused of Using Several Stolen Credit Cards in Smyrna

(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)
(Photo- Smyrna Police Department)

The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect. Read more.

5Eric Church Announces New Whiskey Outsiders Spirits

Photo Courtesy of Whiskey JYPS

 

Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI – a contemporary interpretation of the “JYPSI Spirit” in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning. Read more.

