Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 7, 2023.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the driver of the fatal crash involving a pickup which caught fire on Sunday, June 4.
As the city of Atlanta expands in all directions, engulfing small towns in its wake, the city of Cartersville has managed to maintain its own identity, creating a sense of place with a remarkable history, amazing museums, friendly people and a delicious food scene that has made it a dining destination.
In today's kitchen, an island isn't just for added storage and extra seating. It's a statement piece that can become the focal point for your kitchen.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect.
Outsiders Spirits unveiled its premiere release—a bold, new best-in-class spirit that friends and company co-founders Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva have named Whiskey JYPSI – a contemporary interpretation of the "JYPSI Spirit" in all of us that seeks adventure and deeper meaning.