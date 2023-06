201 Blue Raiders named to 2023 Commissioner's Honor Roll

DALLAS – A total of 2,649 student-athletes have earned recognition to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll during the 2022-23 academic year, Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced today. Student-athletes named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better.

Middle Tennessee placed 201 student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2022-23. Broken down by sport, the Blue Raider honorees include five student-athletics from the men’s tennis team, 19 from softball, nine from women’s tennis, five from men’s basketball, 14 from women’s basketball, 29 from baseball, 39 from football, 29 from soccer, eight from men’s golf, seven from women’s golf, 16 from volleyball, 10 from men’s track and field and cross country and 11 from women’s track and field and cross country.

Below is the full list of Blue Raider honorees.