NASHVILLE, Tenn. ⏤ The Tennessee Titans‘ win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday was a messy one, as head coach Mike Vrabel astutely pointed out following the game.

“It’s almost impossible to be able to win that way,” Vrabel said.

The Titans did win, though, and that’s really all that matters when you consider how impactful the win could be to the rest of the 2021 season and what the team overcame on Sunday.

The Colts’ loss to the Titans on Sunday was their third straight to open the season, and it puts them in a hole that has proven to be extremely hard to dig out of; only six teams in the history of the NFL have rebounded from an 0-3 start to reach the postseason.

That’s good news for the Titans (2-1), who now have a firm grasp on the AFC South lead just three weeks into the season and entering the easiest two-game stretch on their schedule (Jets and Jaguars).

