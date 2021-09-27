boro road rage incident

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (September 24, 2021) – Murfreesboro Police Department officers are investigating a possible road rage incident involving a motorcycle rider and the driver of an SUV on Friday, Sept. 24. The SUV flipped after it crashed into a City of Murfreesboro Rover bus. Several people were injured.

The crash occurred in front of Bumpus Harley Davidson on NW Broad St. around 5:53 p.m.

The driver of the SUV told police a motorcyclist pointed a gun at him on I-840. The SUV driver said he followed the motorcyclist to Bumpus and ended up colliding with the Rover bus and flipping onto its roof. The bus crashed into a utility pole. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters stabilized the overturned SUV and helped the occupants out.

There were three people inside the SUV, a father, mother, and their 9-year-old daughter.

The mother, her daughter, and the bus driver were taken to the hospital by personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. All were alert and talking. As a precaution, the 9-year-old was later transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.

The SUV driver was not injured but received a citation for reckless driving, and officers obtained a warrant for reckless endangerment for chasing after the motorcyclist.

Police were not able to locate the motorcycle rider.

There were no passengers on the bus.

Bumpus Harley Davidson was hosting a biker’s event in the parking lot at the time of the crash, but no bystanders were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.


