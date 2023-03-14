Tickets Go On Sale for the Franklin Rodeo on March 20th

Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your boots!

Tickets for the Franklin Rodeo, the biggest rodeo in the Volunteer State, go on sale March 20!

The rodeo stampedes into town May 18-20, with three nights of bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and bronc riding fun, with plenty of cowboys and cowgirls, partnering up with their equine mounts, to get the highest score or make the fastest run.

But there’s so much more than rodeo! The Franklin Rodeo parade kicks off rodeo week at noon on May 13, and during the rodeo, there’s mutton bustin’ and the calf scramble for the young ones and the Cantina and VIP Corral for the adults, plus pony rides, a mechanical bull, vendors, and Snack Alley. And don’t forget the Franklin Rodeo Down in the Dirt Family Night on May 17, with free admission for the entire family!

“For decades, the Franklin Rodeo has been a beloved tradition in the area,” said Gavin Moon, long-time Franklin Noon Rotarian and volunteer for the rodeo. “It draws crowds from all over the country.”

Moon said the rodeo is more than just the competition in the arena. “It’s a celebration of the rich history and traditions of Williamson County,” he said. “From the colorful parade of horses, to the delicious food and drinks, fans are fully immersed in the sights, sounds and flavors of this vibrant community.”

The rodeo is produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club; all proceeds, after the bills are paid, are given to area charities.

“The proceeds from the event go directly back into the community through the Franklin Noon Rotary Club’s Charitable Foundation,” Moon said. “The Rotary Club provides educational opportunities for young people in Williamson County and supports a variety of other community organizations, from local nonprofits to healthcare providers and more.”

Rodeo attendees are doing more than getting a fun night of entertainment, Moon said.

They are “contributing to the continued growth and success of Williamson County. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Tickets for the rodeo are $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. Children sitting on laps are free. All seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased starting March 20 online at FranklinRodeo.com.

This year’s Franklin Rodeo is May 18-20. Performances start at 7 pm night.