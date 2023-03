Counting Crows brought the Butter Miracle Tour in 2021 to FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin. Now, the band is back with the Banshee Season Tour with special guests Dashboard Confessional.

The tour kicks off in June stopping at the Opry House on Monday, August 14th at 7:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 17th at 10 am.

