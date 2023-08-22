Throw the Ultimate Pool Party Over Labor Day Weekend

A three-day weekend and a party on a Monday? It’s no wonder that Labor Day is one of the year’s favorite paid holidays! More than 97 percent of employers give their employees this holiday off to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. Make the most of your Labor Day Weekend by throwing the ultimate pool party in your backyard oasis.

Get started with your Labor Day Party planning by exploring these ideas:

Plan a Menu of Tasty Summer Dishes

When you think of a pool party, you immediately think of summer goodies like grilled burgers and hot dogs. But there are so many other summer favorites to feature on your Labor Day Party menu to excite your friends and family. Here are some ideas for unique menu items:

Marinated, grilled chicken or steaks

Fresh potato or pasta salad

Grilled corn on the cob with herbed butter

Grilled peaches with ice cream

A tomato salad with basil and mozzarella cheese

Search for pool party dishes on food blogs or magazine sites for more summer snack suggestions. Ensure your outdoor kitchen space is stocked with all the necessary tools: check your supplies against the list we have here.

Set the Stage

Who doesn’t love a theme party? A Labor Day Party provides the perfect theme to take your pool party up a notch. Set the party stage with balloons, specialty lighting, sparklers, or even matching t-shirts! If you’ve included lighting features in your pool design, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase those dazzling custom elements. Create a festive, exciting environment for the ultimate pool party your guests will remember. Decorate each area of your luxury outdoor living space for showstopping, patriotic fun.

Party with a Great Playlist

Labor Day Weekend is a truly American holiday, so go all-in on the patriotic theme with a fun playlist! Choose recognizable songs or check out a prepared playlist on whichever music streaming site you use. There’s nothing more fun than a pool party with everyone singing and dancing to some great tunes.

Prep the Essentials!

Every Labor Day Party should stock the basics to keep your guests comfortable and happy. Many of them are easy to miss in your party planning, so add these essentials to your shopping list:

Floaties and inner tubes keep kids safe and help adults relax

Have lots of towels on hand when guests finish swimming

Sunscreen and hats are necessary to prevent too much sun exposure

September is a buggy time of year, so grab some bug spray !

Make sure you have lots of cool water for your guests; it’s easy to get dehydrated outdoors

The ultimate essential of your Labor Day Party is a gorgeously maintained pool. Peek Pools and Spas offers pool maintenance to allow you to relax and enjoy your backyard oasis. Schedule now to ensure your pool is party-ready!

Entertain in a Pool Paradise Designed by Peek Pools

A luxury, custom-designed backyard oasis sets a beautiful stage for entertaining. With the designers at Peek Pools, you can hand-pick the outdoor living spaces you desire to impress your guests with the ultimate pool party. Get started with your dream outdoor entertainment space today by calling 615-866-8800 or by contacting Peek Pools online.

Have a question for Peek Pools? Fill out the form below: