Community Rallies Behind Former Smyrna Bulldog Janae Edmondson

By BARTON HENLEY

Rutherford County Schools

The Smyrna Lady Bulldogs volleyball team took the court for warmups at Riverdale on Aug. 17 with the motto #PlayForNae floating around inside their heads.

This mantra was prominent because one of their own, Janae Edmondson, had both legs amputated after being hit by a car in St. Louis earlier this year.

Now a freshman at Middle Tennessee State University, Edmondson was in attendance as Riverdale’s Lady Warriors used the volleyball match to benefit Edmondson and her family.

“We sold over 400 tickets to our student body. It’s incredible to see our students support Janae,” said Riverdale principal Tamera Blair.

Edmondson, who also played basketball at Smyrna, was moved emotionally as everyone in attendance gave her a standing ovation showing their support of her trying time.

Country music singer Craig Campbell sang the National Anthem for the crowd.

The event raised over $1,000 to benefit Edmonson’s family.