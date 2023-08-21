Top 5 Stories From Aug 21, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from August 21, 2023.

1Lana Del Rey Announces Tour with a Stop in Franklin

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Lana Del Rey announced a tour that kicks off in Franklin. Read More.

2Coming to Hulu in September 2023

 

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Read more.

3State of Tennessee Revenues Report for July 2023

 

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson announced that Tennessee July revenues were $1.65 billion, which is $153.5 million more than the budgeted estimate and $46.3 million more than the state received in July 2022. The growth rate for July was 2.89 percent. Read more.

4Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Dava’Yah La’Shae Martin

 

Dava’Yah La’Shae Martin, 17, was reported missing by her mother on August 13. Read more.

5Drive-by Shooting Caught on Camera in Rutherford Co. Neighborhood

Photo: RCSO

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a drive by shooting that was caught on camera. Read More.

