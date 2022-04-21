The Foundation for the Horse, the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), announced last week a donation of $50,000 to help horses, their owners and equine professionals in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Dr. Monty McInturff, owner and president of Tennessee Equine Hospital, is a member of the Foundation’s advisory committee and is heavily involved in the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“The images and reports from Ukraine and border countries are heart-wrenching. While many residents fleeing Ukraine are trying to take their pets and animals with them, thousands of displaced horses and other animals remain behind and, like the people of Ukraine, need our help,” McInturff said. “Through The Foundation for the Horse, anyone can make a financial gift to help horses in Ukraine.”

The Foundation is distributing the money through its partnership with the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) and its charitable arm BEVA Trust. The groups are collaborating on equine relief efforts in and around Ukraine with two additional organizations, British Vet Professionals for Ukraine, and British Equestrians for Ukraine. The Foundation’s Equine Disaster Relief Fund fills an important role as a source of emergency support for horses and equine professionals impacted by disasters.

The Foundation for the Horse focuses on three main areas internationally: Benevolence, such as disaster relief; research to develop new treatments; and education to support the next generation of equine veterinarians through both educational opportunities and scholarships. Tennessee Equine Hospital, a top local equine hospital, is a proud supporter of The Foundation for the Horse. Devoted to the health and welfare of horses, The Foundation for the Horse and Tennessee Equine stand ready to assist equines and their caretakers during crises like this.

Dr. McInturff is also chair of the Foundation’s current campaign to raise $10 million for the horse. The campaign is in its third year, and is ongoing through the end of 2022. To date, they have accrued $8 million in cash, pledges and estate giving to support the organization’s mission.

Visit The Foundation for the Horse to make your disaster gift, especially if you reside in the U.S. or North America. You may also give directly to BEVA Trust to support this combined effort for the horses of Ukraine.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. Governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders, The Foundation in 2021 awarded over $1 million in scholarships and grants to impact equine health and well-being throughout the U.S. and developing countries. To learn more, visit www.foundationforthehorse.org.

About Tennessee Equine Hospital

Tennessee Equine Hospital provides exceptional medical and surgical care with a talented team of doctors and technicians focused on patient care. They are the industry leaders establishing a legacy in the local and regional horse community.