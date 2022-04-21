The Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut St., Murfreesboro, will host another Murfreesboro Small Business Fair.
Representatives from local independent businesses invite everyone to come to the downtown Murfreesboro event space from 4–8 p.m., Thursday, May 19, to discover unique area businesses and to enjoy food, drink, music, art, networking, demonstrations, samples, and giveaways.
There is no cost to attend.
Participating businesses include:
- Cultivation Network
- FiveSense Farm
- Healing Cypress
- McKnight Advisory Group
- The Murfreesboro Pulse
- Fred’s Flooring
- Tennessee Home Inspectors
- Murfreesboro Taxi
- Better Business Bureau
- Rutherford County Schools
- Woodmen Life
- B.B. Creations
- Cedar Glade Brews
- Revelation Navigation
- Morter Family Chiropractic
- Hank’s Honky Tonk
- Reed and Associates
- Jose Sanchez Concrete
and others
Limited booth spaces remain.
Organizers aim for the event to not only be a fun and interesting way to spend an evening but to also stimulate economic activity among some of the unique mom-and-pop operations that make the community special and to increase exposure for the independent businesses in an increasingly corporate-dominated world.
For more information, call or text 615-796-6248 or visit https://www.facebook.com/