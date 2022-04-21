The Walnut House, 116 N. Walnut St., Murfreesboro, will host another Murfreesboro Small Business Fair.

Representatives from local independent businesses invite everyone to come to the downtown Murfreesboro event space from 4–8 p.m., Thursday, May 19, to discover unique area businesses and to enjoy food, drink, music, art, networking, demonstrations, samples, and giveaways.

There is no cost to attend.

Participating businesses include:

Cultivation Network

FiveSense Farm

Healing Cypress

McKnight Advisory Group

The Murfreesboro Pulse

Fred’s Flooring

Tennessee Home Inspectors

Murfreesboro Taxi

Better Business Bureau

Rutherford County Schools

Woodmen Life

B.B. Creations

Cedar Glade Brews

Revelation Navigation

Morter Family Chiropractic

Hank’s Honky Tonk

Reed and Associates

Jose Sanchez Concrete

and others

Limited booth spaces remain.

Organizers aim for the event to not only be a fun and interesting way to spend an evening but to also stimulate economic activity among some of the unique mom-and-pop operations that make the community special and to increase exposure for the independent businesses in an increasingly corporate-dominated world.

For more information, call or text 615-796-6248 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/295354829282781