Rains end this morning and while it will remain a little windy, the rest of your week looks pretty awesome.

Looking ahead we have a sunshiny weekend with temps in the 80s.

We will update as needed

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.