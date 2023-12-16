The Dead South Announces Two Dates at The Ryman

The Dead South announce their return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, this time for two nights, July 12 and 13, 2024.

Find tickets here.

The two shows are an exciting addition to a busy year ahead that will see the band headline major festivals and release a new album, make their live debut in Mexico, and more.

The band readies for the February 9, 2024 release of their fourth full-length album, Chains & Stakes, with a new song out today. “A Little Devil,” first introduced at their sold out debut at The Mother Church this past summer, is a song about temptation and regret. Musically, “A Little Devil” shows off the band’s considerable talent for ferocious and fiery strumming, masterfully balancing its stops and starts, twists and turns while it careens between love song and cautionary tale. Take a listen here.

