Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Take a step back in time and join the magical Tuck family for Center Stage Academy’s production of Tuck Everlasting performed by the Center for the Arts at Cannonsburgh Village. Center Stage Academy, the youth education program at the Center for the Arts, is excited to perform this classic play.

Performances will be Friday, March 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, March 13 at

3:00 and 7:00 PM.

“We are excited to present Tuck Everlasting to the community,” says Executive Director Patience Long. “Our small cast of 12 students has worked very hard to bring this production to life while navigating COVID-19 protocols. Their perseverance and hard work over the past few months is incredible. We cannot wait for everyone to see the magic that director Denise Parton and this cast of students brings to the stage.”

Set in 1880 Tuck Everlasting is the story of 10-year-old Winnie Foster, trapped by the rules imposed by her strait-laced family, who runs away and discovers the humble Tucks. This enchanting family accidentally stumbled upon a spring long ago that gave them eternal life. Winnie promises to keep their dangerous secret but then a sinister stranger in a yellow suit arrives at their door with intentions to steal the immortal water for himself. Ultimately Winnie must choose whether or not to drink the immortal

water and join them in an everlasting adventure – or live on in a natural way, living a life full of the ordinary beauty of growth and change.

The production by the Center for the Arts is directed by Denise Parton, Director of Education at the Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $15 and are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787).

Performances will be held at Cannonsburgh Village located at 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro.

EVENT DETAILS:

Rated G.

Tuck Everlasting runs March 12-13.

TICKETS:

General Admission $15.00

Safety Protocols

Following safety protocols set forth by the CDC, Tennessee Pledge and Rutherford County Health Department.

Masks are required while entering and exiting the plaza. Children under the age of 12 are not required to wear a mask. Ushers will seat household groups at least 6 feet apart from the next group. Once seated, masks can be removed. Masks must be placed back on to move around the grounds. Hand sanitizing stations will be accessible.

Concessions will be sold.