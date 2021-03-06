Rutherford County Residents Can Apply for COVID-19 Rental Relief Program

Rutherford County will begin accepting applications for the 2021 Rutherford County COVID-19 Rental Relief Program beginning Monday, March 8.

The program is funded through the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and provides rent and utility assistance to prevent eviction and homelessness due to, directly or indirectly, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, you must be a Rutherford County resident impacted by COVID through a significant life-changing event such as job loss, reduced hours, or medical expenses. Your household monthly gross income must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) depending on the number of members in your household (https://bit.ly/3b82BDI). March 8-22, 2021, priority will be given to applicants with renter households at or below 50 percent AMI or those who have been unemployed for the previous 90 days. After March 22, 2021, applicants will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Assistance is based on availability of funding.

Landlords and tenants may both apply.

Applicants will be required to provide supporting documentation. For further information on the supporting documentation, please see the FAQs or contact the call center number below.

Online applications and more information can be accessed by visiting: rutherfordcountytn.gov/rental-relief-program. The county has also activated a call center to support this function. The number is 615-334-4777. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.