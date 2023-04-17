Tennessee Titans 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

NASHVILLE – We’re now just 10 days from the start of the NFL Draft.
The mock drafts continue to change. The Titans are currently scheduled to pick 11th in the first round.
So, who will the Titans take? Let’s take our ninth tour of the mocks and see what 35 draft analysts think the Titans will do.
- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Charles Davis, NFL Network: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Ben Brown, Pro Football Focus: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at pick No.3 after trade)
- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Diante Lee, The Athletic: QB Will Levis, Kentucky (at pick No.6 after trade)
- Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Joe Klatt, Fox Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Nick Suss, The Tennessean: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.6 after trade)
- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Adam Rank, NFL.com: WR Jordan Addison, USC
- Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cynthia, Frelund, NFL.com: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (at No.3 after trade)
- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: Darnell Wright, Tennessee (at pick 16 after trade)
- Eric Edholm, NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
- Todd McShay, ESPN: OT Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
- Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Natalie Miller, Draftwire: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (at pick 16 after trade)