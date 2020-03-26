NASHVILLE – Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) CEO Rebecca Hargrove announced the claim centers at Nashville Headquarters and all District Offices are temporarily closed in response to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 17 during the Coronavirus pandemic.

TEL District Offices are in Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville. All prize claims can be mailed in to avoid any unnecessary trips away from home.

For prizes less than $600, players can continue to claim prizes at retailer locations or they can mail in their claim. A claim form is not required for claims of prizes less than $600 made by mail. Players should sign the back of the ticket and include their name and address either on the ticket or on a separate piece of paper.

While claim centers are closed, prizes of $600 or more must be claimed by mailing in the signed winning ticket with a completed claim form to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229-0636.

“The most important thing right now is for all our players to take the appropriate precautions to stay safe and healthy. Players with winning tickets can rest assured their prizes will be paid if postmarked prior to the end of the claim expiration period,” Hargrove said.

Players should remember to sign the back of their tickets, and it is suggested to use registered mail when mailing claims. All mail-in claims for draw-style games must be postmarked within 180 days of the official winning draw date for that ticket. Mail-in claims for instant games must be postmarked within 90 days of the announced instant game end date. Players should visit tnlottery.com for additional details.

Drawings will continue as scheduled, and instant ticket games will continue to be delivered to retailer locations.

District Offices are tentatively scheduled to resume normal business operations April 6.

By law, the prize expiration date cannot be extended.

