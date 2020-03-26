Ruth Ellen Strong, age 82 of Murfreesboro went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was a native of Tulsa, OK and was the daughter of the late Harold and Anna Pauline Clark Albitz.

Mrs. Strong was a long-time and faithful member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. She also was a devoted employee of Sword of the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Strong; daughters, Lori Bohman and husband Eric of McMinnville, TN, Lisa Crosley and husband Sam of Cedar Bluff, AL; sister, Annette Richardson and husband Ed of Madill, OK; grandchildren, Jonathan Crosley and wife Morgan, Jesse Crosley, Erica Bohman, Deborah Bohman, Heidi Bohman, Julia Bohman; great-granddaughter on the way.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Friday at Franklin Road Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Norris officiating. Private Graveside service will be at Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com