Middle Tennessee State University unveiled Wednesday (March 25) three new guaranteed academic scholarships for qualified freshmen entering this fall, marking the first time such awards have been made available beyond the university’s traditional Dec. 1 deadline.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said the university will accept applications for the three awards — the Lightning Scholarship, the Blue Raider Scholarship and the Future Alumni Scholarship — through Aug. 14, 10 days before the start of the Fall 2020 semester.

Eligibility details include:

Lightning Scholarship: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 30 and 36 can receive $3,000 a year for four years.

Blue Raider Scholarship: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 25 and 29 can receive $2,000 a year for four years.

Future Alumni: Students with a 3.5 high school GPA and ACT scores between 23 and 24 can receive $1,000 a year for four years.

MTSU already awarded its usual array of guaranteed academic scholarships, which are larger than the new awards, to incoming freshmen who applied by the Dec. 1 deadline. Those students have until May 1 to confirm the awards, McPhee said.

“Our Admissions team has already heard from some prospective freshmen in our region who are now considering higher education options that are closer to home due to the ongoing uncertainly caused by the COVID-19 crisis,” McPhee said. “These three new awards, while not as large as our traditional scholarships, could give those students additional help.”

Deb Sells, vice president for student affairs and vice provost for enrollment services, said prospective students should go to the Admissions website, www.mtsu.edu/apply, and begin the enrollment process in order to be eligible for the awards.

“The enrollment process will automatically apply the awards to those students who meet the criteria for these additional scholarships,” Sells said.

Sells said her Admissions team will talk about the new awards during the True Blue Spotlight, a livestream event set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26. It is a virtual happening for prospective students and their families to get as close of a look as is currently allowed of the Blue Raider campus.

To take part, visit www.mtsu.edu/live or go to MTSU’s Facebook page.

This digital event replaces the canceled True Blue Preview day, scheduled for Saturday, March 21. It will include an interactive real-time Q&A session, new campus tour videos and need-to-know information for incoming freshmen and transfers.

Also, prospective students can text Admissions at 615-492-9553 with questions about the awards, Sells said.