From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/31/22

THIS IS THE SEVENTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

CLASS A STATE POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

GREENEVILLE

100

1

2

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

88

2

3

FAIRVIEW

79

3

4

PAGE

65

4

   5

TULLAHOMA

53

5

6

GIBBS

47

6

7

PIGEON FORGE

41

7

8

HIXSON

23

10

9

KNOXVILLE HALLS

19

9

10

MUNFORD

15

NR

Others receiving votes:  DAVID CROCKETT. GREEN HILL

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

CLEVELAND

116

1

2

BAYLOR

113

2

3

FATHER RYAN

98

3

4

WILSON CENTRAL

90

4

5

BRADLEY CENTRAL

69

5

6

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

65

6

7

MBA

55

7

8

SUMMIT

53

8

9

BLACKMAN

40

9

10

OAKLAND

23

10

11

NOLENSVILLE

19

11

12

LAKEWAY

13

NR

Others receiving votes:  CLARKSVILLE, COOKEVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE

