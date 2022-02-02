From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/31/22

THIS IS THE SEVENTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

CLASS A STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 GREENEVILLE 100 1 2 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 88 2 3 FAIRVIEW 79 3 4 PAGE 65 4 5 TULLAHOMA 53 5 6 GIBBS 47 6 7 PIGEON FORGE 41 7 8 HIXSON 23 10 9 KNOXVILLE HALLS 19 9 10 MUNFORD 15 NR

Others receiving votes: DAVID CROCKETT. GREEN HILL

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 116 1 2 BAYLOR 113 2 3 FATHER RYAN 98 3 4 WILSON CENTRAL 90 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 69 5 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 65 6 7 MBA 55 7 8 SUMMIT 53 8 9 BLACKMAN 40 9 10 OAKLAND 23 10 11 NOLENSVILLE 19 11 12 LAKEWAY 13 NR

Others receiving votes: CLARKSVILLE, COOKEVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE