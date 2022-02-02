Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery is now featuring quilts from the Dancing Bobbin in Spring Hill in the “Quilts, the Colors and Patterns” exhibit. The exhibit is open to the public now until February 18.

“The exhibit in the Pryor Gallery will be a bit different in January but nonetheless filled with wonderful colors, patterns and designs,” stated Rusty Summerville, Pryor Art Gallery interim curator.

The Dancing Bobbin, a quilt shop owned by full-time Vanderbilt nurse Cyndi Black, is a curated, full-service quilt shop that offers quality quilt fabrics in bright, modern prints as well as books, patterns and notions. The Dancing Bobbin also offers quilt-making and small project classes to beginners and advanced beginners. Black also quilts for many customers on a Gammill Longarm quilting machine with a vast selection of edge-to-edge patterns and thread colors.

A reception celebrating the exhibit will be held in the Pryor Art Gallery on Thursday, February 17 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

“If you have never viewed an exhibit of quilts, you’ll be amazed at the spectacular array of colors, patterns and designs,” Summerville said. “The quilting tradition is still prominent in the United States, having its origin in the early colonies as settlers crafted warm bedding from local fabrics.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ PryorGallery.

For more information about the Pryor Art Gallery, contact Summerville at 931.540.2883 or [email protected] edu.